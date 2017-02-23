State Trooper Saves Injured Cat On Highway

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol Trooper Graham Thorne rescued an injured cat off the highway this morning.
It happened on Interstate 25 and East Castle Pines Parkway, which is just north of Castle Rock.
The rescued cat was taken to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock.
They say that the six-month-old female tortoise shell-colored cat sustained some abrasions to her nose and paws, for which she’s undergoing treatment, but is expected to be okay.
Since she was not chipped, the Dumb Friends League will hold her for five days so, if there is one, a pet parent can come claim her. If one isn’t located in that time, though, she’ll be made available for adoption.
Trooper Thorne, they hear, is interested in adopting her, so they’re giving me first dibs to see if he’s a good match.
