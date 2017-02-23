Snow Creates Treacherous Travel On I-25

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4)– While not a big snowstorm by Denver standards, the timing of a flash freeze and light snow brought traffic to a standstill once the sun set Thursday.
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears and Photojournalist Rob McClure got stuck in a traffic jam on southbound I-25 well after the time that rush-hour would normally be over. It took them 90 minutes to drive the 12-mile stretch between Hampden Avenue and Castle Pines Parkway.
The problem was a snowpacked interstate which made it difficult for cars, trucks and even semis to climb up and over Surrey Ridge.
A similar light snowfall and flash freeze created gridlock in the same area during early January.
