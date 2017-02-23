Snow Creates Treacherous Travel On I-25

February 23, 2017 9:56 PM
Filed Under: Castle Pines Parkway, Hampden Avenue, Interstate 25

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4)– While not a big snowstorm by Denver standards, the timing of a flash freeze and light snow brought traffic to a standstill once the sun set Thursday.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears and Photojournalist Rob McClure got stuck in a traffic jam on southbound I-25 well after the time that rush-hour would normally be over. It took them 90 minutes to drive the 12-mile stretch between Hampden Avenue and Castle Pines Parkway.

The problem was a snowpacked interstate which made it difficult for cars, trucks and even semis to climb up and over Surrey Ridge.

A similar light snowfall and flash freeze created gridlock in the same area during early January.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

