Police Search For Man With Gun Who Caused Lockdown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have released surveillance video of the man with a gun who triggered a lockdown at the Englewood Civic Center on Wednesday evening.
Police say the man got into a fight with a staff member after he started rummaging through someone’s desk. Then the employee noticed the man had a gun in his waistband.
The man ran off and hasn’t been captured.
The civic center was on lockdown during the search.
