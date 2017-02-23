Police Search For Man With Gun Who Caused Lockdown

COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

February 23, 2017 8:16 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police have released surveillance video of the man with a gun who triggered a lockdown at the Englewood Civic Center on Wednesday evening.

Police say the man got into a fight with a staff member after he started rummaging through someone’s desk. Then the employee noticed the man had a gun in his waistband.

The man ran off and hasn’t been captured.

The civic center was on lockdown during the search.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

