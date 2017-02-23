New Refugees Get Warm Reception In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of refugees are getting a warm welcome in Colorado this week as they begin resettling here.

Gov. John Hickenlooper and other state leaders on Wednesday attended a reception for 75 recently arrived refugees at Denver’s Union Station.

The governor said he wanted to show support for the new members of the community and let them know that Colorado will continue to open its doors to them despite recent executive orders from President Donald Trump which aim the slow the number of refugees entering this country.

Hickenlooper said the refugees don’t choose to be torn from their countries by civil war or violence, but they come to America to keep their families safe and also to live to their full potential.

Farduus Ahmed is a refugee from Somalia who has been in Colorado for two years and spoke to the new arrivals at the reception.

“You can do it in America. And we are here in a state that believes we matter to them. Colorado is welcoming and wants us to be here. They believe in our contributions, and what we bring to the state (economy),” Ahmed said.

Colorado has opened its doors to 60,000 refugees in the past 37 years.