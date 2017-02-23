Man’s Jeep Stolen Twice In One Week

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle stolen twice in one week.

Last Tuesday Blake Douglas left his 2009 Jeep Cherokee parked at the Sheridan light rail station.

“I thought I was losing my mind,” Douglas said.

When he got back from work, it was gone.

“I park here in the garage figuring its safer there’s a lot of cameras around,” he said.

He filed a report with Denver police hoping the unique qualities of the vehicle including a lift and roof rack would make it easy to spot.

He was right, and a week later investigators called to say it had been found at an apartment complex a few miles away.

The stereo was missing, the roof rack gone even the grill was ripped off the front.

“I had to get a ride there and then get a ride to the impound lot. Once I got that I had to go into work so I drove to a different light rail station,” he said.

Despite parking at a different light rail station, this time on Oak Street in Lakewood, Douglas was met with the same ending.

“When I got off of work then I went back to that light rail station and the vehicle was stolen again.”

He knows getting it back a second time is a long shot but he is asking that everyone keep an eye out.

“Obviously I would like it back,” he said.

Despite his unfortunate situation… Douglas says he can’t help but laugh.

“When I tell the story it’s really hard not to have a smile on my face because I think it’s just absolutely ridiculous what are the chances of this?” Douglas said.

Adding to his ordeal, Douglas had to pay $120 for the tow and impound fee.

Police say they are reviewing the video hoping to identify a suspect or suspects.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.