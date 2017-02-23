Latest Forecast: Snow Is Likely But Accumulation Will Be Limited

COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

February 23, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since January 16, the Denver area will experience accumulating snowfall on Thursday and Thursday night. Periods of light snow are possible during the day before the best chance for snow develops after 5 p.m. Accumulation for most areas will be limited to between a trace and 2 inches by early Friday.

Farther north around Fort Collins, accumulation will be higher with 3-6 inches of snow by Friday morning. Meanwhile, the highest snow accumulation will be right along the Wyoming and Nebraska state lines where 6-12 inches are expected. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for much of Wyoming and Nebraska through Friday morning.

In terms of temperatures, Thursday and Friday will be much colder with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will climb above freezing for the weekend under sunny skies. It will stay below normal in the metro area through at least Sunday.

In the mountains, scattered snow showers will continue through Saturday night. Snow totals at the ski areas along the I-70 corridor will range from 2 to 8 inches through Friday. Steamboat will see more with 8-16 inches in the northern mountains including over Rabbit Ears Pass.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

