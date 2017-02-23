Judge Rules Banning People From Parks Is Illegal

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver judge has ruled that the city’s orders to ban certain people from parks is illegal.
The six month trial program started in September. Anyone caught selling, buying or using drugs could be suspended from the park for 90 days.
A judge ruled on Thursday that the ban is unconstitutional because it denies people their right to due process.
The ban order comes after more than 3,500 needles were collected out in the open in Denver parks in 2016. City leaders said the effort was trying to address a problem that has become a near permanent black eye for the city.