Judge Rules Banning People From Parks Is Illegal

Latest Forecast: As Promised, Not Much Snow, But Much Colder Temperatures Thursday, our dry and warm weather pattern was broken as rain, snow and colder temperatures invaded the state.

Study: Global Warming Is Shrinking River Vital To 40 Million PeopleGlobal warming is already shrinking the Colorado River, the most important waterway in the American Southwest, and it could reduce the flow by more than a third by the end of the century, two scientists say.