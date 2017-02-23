Gorsuch Supporters Rally At State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– There was a show of support for Supreme Court nominee and Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch at the state Capitol on Thursday.
Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman was joined by state lawmakers and business leaders to speak in favor of Gorsuch’s confirmation.
“Judge Gorsuch is an extremely well qualified and respected U.S. Supreme Court nominee. He not only has a brilliant legal mind, but he has both the experience and the temperament needed to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Coffman.
The Gorsuch confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin March 20.