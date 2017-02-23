COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Gorsuch Supporters Rally At State Capitol

February 23, 2017 7:28 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– There was a show of support for Supreme Court nominee and Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch at the state Capitol on Thursday.

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman was joined by state lawmakers and business leaders to speak in favor of Gorsuch’s confirmation.

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)

“Judge Gorsuch is an extremely well qualified and respected U.S. Supreme Court nominee. He not only has a brilliant legal mind, but he has both the experience and the temperament needed to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Coffman.
The Gorsuch confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin March 20.

