COMING UP: Inside The Mind Of A Hoarder, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Emotional Reunion As Crash Survivor Meets Life Savers

February 23, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: 84th Avenue, Thornton, Washington Street

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– It was an emotional reunion as a crash survivor met the firefighters who saved his life.

Casey Park was in a three-vehicle crash and nearly died but quick thinking by first responders helped save the young father.

The crash at 84th and Washington in March 2016 (credit: CBS)

The crash at 84th and Washington in March 2016 (credit: CBS)

Last March, the driver of a stolen truck smashed into two cars near 84th and Washington Street, causing serious damage.

Park was wearing a seatbelt but he was pushed from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat and was trapped inside his Acura.

Crash survivor Casey Park (credit: CBS)

Crash survivor Casey Park (credit: CBS)

Thornton firefighters pried open the mangled mess to rescue him so an ambulance could rush him to the hospital.

Nearly a year later, Park wanted to thank the firefighters who saved his life. He also wanted to stand up from his wheelchair when he did it.

Casey Park (credit: CBS)

Casey Park (credit: CBS)

Park continues on a long road to recovery but said none of it would be possible if it wasn’t for the crew from Thornton Fire Station 4.

“I can’t believe they were able to do that, pull me out and get me to Denver Health that quickly, especially with how much traffic there was and everything. They just did an incredible job and I owe them my life,” said Park.

Casey's son high-fived the firefighters at the ceremony credit: CBS)

Casey’s son high-fived the firefighters at the ceremony credit: CBS)

Another sweet moment of the reunion happened when Park’s 18-month-old son high-fived the firefighters who rescued his father. Park said his son also kept him motivated to survive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia