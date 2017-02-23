Emotional Reunion As Crash Survivor Meets Life Savers

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– It was an emotional reunion as a crash survivor met the firefighters who saved his life.

Casey Park was in a three-vehicle crash and nearly died but quick thinking by first responders helped save the young father.

Last March, the driver of a stolen truck smashed into two cars near 84th and Washington Street, causing serious damage.

Park was wearing a seatbelt but he was pushed from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat and was trapped inside his Acura.

Thornton firefighters pried open the mangled mess to rescue him so an ambulance could rush him to the hospital.

Nearly a year later, Park wanted to thank the firefighters who saved his life. He also wanted to stand up from his wheelchair when he did it.

Park continues on a long road to recovery but said none of it would be possible if it wasn’t for the crew from Thornton Fire Station 4.

“I can’t believe they were able to do that, pull me out and get me to Denver Health that quickly, especially with how much traffic there was and everything. They just did an incredible job and I owe them my life,” said Park.

Another sweet moment of the reunion happened when Park’s 18-month-old son high-fived the firefighters who rescued his father. Park said his son also kept him motivated to survive.