Woman’s Post About Flannel Shirt On Windshield Goes Viral

FLINT, Mich. (CBS4) – A 19-year-old woman’s post about a flannel shirt on her windshield has gone viral.

Ashley Hardacre posted the picture last week saying she felt uneasy about why the shirt was tucked under her windshield wiper.

She said on her Facebook page she got in her car after her work shift at the mall, locked the doors and later saw the shirt.

Hardacre said there were two other vehicles near her, one with the engine running.

She knew better than to get out, suspecting she would be attacked, so instead drove to another area in the parking lot and removed the shirt.

Hardacre said she’s not sure why the shirt was put on her car, but vowed to tell mall security and ask them to walk her to her car from now on.

Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler told CBS News that he spoke with Hardacre after he saw her post, and the police department is now investigating the incident.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 110,000 times.