Woman Fed Up With Automated Calls To Cellphone Files Lawsuit

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arvada woman got so fed up with automated telephone calls to her cellphone she decided to file a lawsuit.

Trudy Newell says she started getting calls in April 2016.

“This obnoxious person; well I can’t even say it was a person because there was nobody there, it was just this recording. ‘This is the office of Maury Cobb attempting to collect a debt,’” said Newell. “The one time that I got to speak to a human being was the one time I was able to say, ‘I’m not this person please don’t call me anymore.’”

Newell’s attorney says asking not to be called anymore makes for a strong case. Newell documented another 13 calls over the following two months.

“Once you’ve told them to stop they’re supposed to stop. I just got tired of it,” she said.

The debt collectors were looking for a “Jeffrey Peck.” It’s unknown if Peck had Newell’s number previously or if the debt collector repeatedly and knowingly called the wrong number.

“There is a way to go about it and they’re not going about it in the right way. I hope that it gets enough attention that the people doing this will back off,” Newell said.

The case is filed in federal court in Denver. A judgement could result in a monetary reward.

