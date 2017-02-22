Watch: Bald Eagle Waiting On Eggs In Colorado Nest

February 22, 2017 4:45 PM
Bald Eagle Cam, Xcel Energy

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)A live stream shows a bald eagle sitting on a nest with three eggs in it waiting for them to hatch.

The camera is positioned at Xcel Energy’s natural gas plant outside of Platteville.

Egg number three arrived on Wednesday, with the second a few days ago and the first, appropriately enough, arriving on Valentine’s Day.

 

Raptor Resource, who is streaming other camera angles, says that the nest is located in a cottonwood tree on the banks of the St. Vrain River.

“As the eagles look out of their nest, they might view the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, roughly 15 miles west of the nest, or the junction of the St. Vrain and south Platte rivers roughly two miles to the north.”

To date, 33 eaglets have hatched at this site. The number of eagles that made it to fledglings is lower than that, though.

Three eggs were also laid last year.

LINK: Xcel Energy Eagle Top Cam

