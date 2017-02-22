Time To Get Winter Coats Back Out Of The Closet

February 22, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Eastern Plains, Wintry Weather, Wyoming

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After nearly two weeks of record highs, grass fires and plenty of sunshine, it’s back to reality for millions of Coloradans.

A strong cold front will drop temperatures along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains anywhere from 50 to 70 degrees as compared to many of the record highs set over the past 10 days.

In addition to the colder weather there will also be a chance for snow although accumulations will most likely be little to nothing for those who live south of Interstate 76.

It will be a different story across the state line in southeast Wyoming where up to a foot of snow is expected along with strong winds.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia