Time To Get Winter Coats Back Out Of The Closet

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After nearly two weeks of record highs, grass fires and plenty of sunshine, it’s back to reality for millions of Coloradans.
A strong cold front will drop temperatures along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains anywhere from 50 to 70 degrees as compared to many of the record highs set over the past 10 days.
In addition to the colder weather there will also be a chance for snow although accumulations will most likely be little to nothing for those who live south of Interstate 76.
It will be a different story across the state line in southeast Wyoming where up to a foot of snow is expected along with strong winds.
