Record 7 New Earth-Sized Planets Discovered Around Single Star

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBS4/AP) – NASA announced that, for the first time, astronomers discovered seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.

Each of these new worlds, they say, could hold life.

NASA and a Belgian-led research team made the announcement Wednesday on their website and on Facebook:

The cluster of planets is 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, circling around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, which is barely the size of Jupiter.

New record! We’ve found 7 Earth-sized planets around a single star outside our solar system; 3 in habitable zone: https://t.co/GgBy5QOTpK pic.twitter.com/NEavRSXDU2 — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017

Three of the planets are in the so-called habitable zone, where water and possibly life might exist. The other four are close by.

Scientists say they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these planets could support some type of life.

Last spring, the University of Liege’s Michael Gillon reported finding three planets around Trappist-1. Now the count is up to seven, and Gillon says there could be more.

These 7 Earth-sized planets were seen by @NASASpitzer around a nearby, ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1: https://t.co/G9tW3cJMnV pic.twitter.com/Z6gvaH96Tz — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017

