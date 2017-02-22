Police Arrest Protesters At Dakota Access Camp

February 22, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Dakota Access Pipeline, DAPL, Standing Rock

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police are arresting Dakota Access pipeline protesters who’ve failed to meet a deadline to clear a camp on federal land in North Dakota.

The Army Corps of Engineers ordered all protesters to leave by 2 p.m. Wednesday, citing concerns about potential spring flooding. About 150 people met that demand about 1 p.m. when they marched out of the camp.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on February 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. (Photo by Stephen Yang/Getty Images)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states were on hand to handle any arrests.

Some protesters set fire to wooden structures Wednesday morning as a part of a ceremony of leaving.

The pipeline will carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. Opponents say it threatens the environment and Native American sacred sites. Dallas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes those claims.

Campers set structures on fire in preparation of the Army Corp's 2pm deadline to leave the Oceti Sakowin protest camp on February 22, 2017 in Cannon Ball, North Dakota. (Photo by Stephen Yang/Getty Images)

