Police Activity Disrupts Service At Main RTD Station

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Regional Transportation District’s light rail trains and buses were bypassing Englewood Station Wednesday evening because of police activity.
All routes resumed operating at Englewood Station at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Police were looking for a man accused of going through an employee’s desk. A staff member got in a fight with the man and saw a gun in his waistband.
The man fled and police never found him.
Englewood Civic Center was on lockdown during the search but it was later lifted. CBS4 reached out to officials at the civic center but didn’t get comment.