Muslim Group Raises Funds For Vandalized Jewish Cemetery

February 22, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Chesed Shel Emeth Society

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery badly damaged by vandals is getting a show of support from volunteers, well-wishers and financial contributors from across many faiths.

Muslim groups have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, with a goal of $20,000. By midmorning Wednesday, $66,000 had been raised.

Cleanup continues Wednesday. The cemetery has posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were damaged in a crime discovered Monday morning.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video in hopes of capturing those responsible.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A large crowd stood at the cemetery Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil. Gov. Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, organized a volunteer effort to help in the cleanup, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. An interfaith service is also planned.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

