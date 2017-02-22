More Communities Put Fire Bans In Place On Colorado’s Front Range

DENVER (CBS4) – For a stretch of 37 days there has been no measurable precipitation across the Denver metro area.

With that dry weather and persistent unseasonably warm weather fire danger has shot up, and several county and city managers have enacted fire restrictions in the past few days.

The following is a list of all the areas with fire restrictions:

– Jefferson County (unincorporated areas), plus Lakewood and Golden – Stage 1 fire restrictions (see below)

– Arapahoe County – ban on all open fires and open burning

– Adams County (unincorporated areas) – Level 2 Burn Restriction

– Douglas County, plus Castle Rock

– Boulder County, plus Lafayette

– Teller County

– Elbert County

– Lincoln County

– Las Animas County

Check the website coemergency.com for the latest updates on fire bans in Colorado.

Officials in Golden described the Stage 1 restrictions as follows:

All open burning, including bonfires; open flame torches and welding in wildfire risk areas and model rockets are prohibited. Also banned is the use of recreational fires within 30 feet of undeveloped areas including green belts and open space lands. Smoking within six feet of any outdoor area not cleared of combustible vegetation is also prohibited.

Exceptions to these temporary restrictions include: supervised public fireworks displays by a state licensed operator (subject to specific GFD operational permit requirements); outdoor cooking fires contained within commercial gas fueled grills, enclosed wood or wood pellet grills or smokers; enclosed outdoor fireplaces or chimineas; powered yard equipment for landscape purposes; any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.