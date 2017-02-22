Latest Forecast: Cold Front Set To Bring A Dramatic Change To Colorado

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be the nineteenth consecutive day with above normal temperatures in Denver metro area. It will also be the thirty-seventh day in a row without measurable precipitation. Both streaks will end Thursday as a strong cold front sweeps into Colorado.

High temperatures will go from a record 73 degrees back on Tuesday to the middle 60s on Wednesday, 40s on Thursday, and then below freezing on Friday.

But while the colder air is guaranteed, the chance for precipitation is far less certain. The highest chances for snow will be north of Colorado including the I-80 corridor in Wyoming and Nebraska where 6-12 inches of snow is expected by Friday morning. The mountains of southern Wyoming could see up to 24″.

Meanwhile for Denver and the Front Range, the highest snow amounts will likely be around Fort Collins and Wellington where up to 6″ may accumulation by Friday morning. Farther south, amounts should be considerably less. On average the metro area should see 2″ or less. And it’s very possible that location south of I-70 may see no accumulation.

In terms of timing, light rain and snow is possible Thursday afternoon but is more likely Thursday night into early Friday.

For the mountains, most of the snow will be north of I-70 where 8-16 inches is possible over Rabbit Ears Pass and the Rocky Mountain National park region. Summit County will generally see less than 6 inches.

The weekend will be sunny and dry in the metro area as it stays chilly. Overnight lows will be in the teens and highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.