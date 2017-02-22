‘Body Armor’ Suspect Shot By Police No Stranger To Crime

By Lauren DiSpirito

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado criminal records indicate a man shot by police Tuesday in Denver has a lengthy criminal history and was jailed most recently as January.

Denver police say Isaac Lesperance-Torres, 44, was wearing ballistic body armor and armed with two semi-automatic handguns when he fired on officers near the 7200 block of East 47th Avenue on Tuesday.

Commerce City officers were heard on police radio calling for backup. Then, Denver police say at least one officer fired back at the suspect, shooting him in the leg. Lesperance-Torres was taken into custody and transported to University of Colorado Hospital.

Commerce City police officers approached the suspect after they say he ran from an adult video store, according to Denver police, who are investigating the case. The say officers tracked Lesperance-Torres after realizing he was wanted on two active felony warrants — one for attempted murder in Adams County, and the other for bond revocation and drug charges in Jefferson County.

An arrest record from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation database lists Lesperance-Torres’ most recent arrest as Jan. 8 this year by Lakewood police on alleged drug offenses. Court records indicate he posted bond days later, but that bond was revoked.

Adams County officials indicate Lesperance-Torres is under investigation for attempted murder in an incident that happened sometime between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 in Adams County. They declined to release details as the case remains under investigation.

Lesperance-Torres’ criminal history includes arrests that date back to 1991 for alleged fraud, DUI, assault, theft, weapons offenses; and in 2012 another attempted murder in Adam’s County. Records indicate in that case he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault.

In 2002 an Adams County deputy tried to pull Lesperance-Torres over for speeding, but deputies say he fled, leading officers on a chase from Commerce City to Denver. Police say he was driving a stolen truck and tried to ram an officer’s patrol car. Inside the truck they found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition.

