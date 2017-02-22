Don’t Forget To Make Your Reservations For Denver Restaurant Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Denver’s top restaurants are getting ready to offer multi-course dinners for reasonable prices for Denver Restaurant Week which starts this Friday.

Lone Tree’s wine bar and grill Seasons 52 Executive Chef Partner Caleb Benton and Sales and Marketing Manager Rachel Huber stopped by CBS4 studios to talk about Denver Restaurant Week and why they are participating.

“Restaurant Week is all the local restaurants hosting some of their signature dishes … they’re having multi-course meals, which is giving all the guests to have the opportunity to try out the restaurant if they haven’t had a chance before,” Huber said.

Chef Benton was kind enough to bring in some examples of Seasons 52’s specialties to the interview.

Seasons 52 is offering a secret menu cocktail that involves buzz button flowers.

It’s one of our secret cocktails. You actually have to ask for it when you dine with us in the restaurant,” Huber said. “It’s organic vodka as well as honey and lemon … and then it has the secret ingredient, which is the buzz button … it gives a tingling sensation when you actually eat it.”

“As you chew on it the effect intensifies,” Benton said.

CBS4’s Dave Aguilera chewed on the buzz button and was amazed at the sensation.

“You can do reservations through open table or you can call us directly at (303) 799-0252,” Huber said.

Denver Restaurant Week starts this Friday.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week