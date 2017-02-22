Debate Over Plan To Allow Teachers To Carry Guns At School

By Tom Mustin

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s an issue that has Douglas County parents divided: should teachers be allowed to carry handguns on school grounds?

“Honestly, it wouldn’t bother me much at all,” parent Kassie Lantgen told CBS4’s Tom Mustin

“I don’t feel very good about it at all,” said Tom Pulick.

Senate Bill 17-005 would permit public school teachers with concealed carry permits to possess a handgun on campus. Before being approved, the person would also have to complete a safety training class from the sheriff’s office.

“We live in a world right now where people want to hurt kids,” said Dougco School board president, Meghann Silverthorn.

The Douglas County School Board recently voted 4-3 to support the measure for schools in the county.

Silverthorn says in the post-Columbine world, arming teachers is the right thing to do, “I wish we didn’t have to have that conversation, but here we are. I really think that adequate training from law enforcement and individuals that want to stand up for their own rights- I think this is a good step.”

Fellow board member Wendy Vogel disagrees, “I think we need to be more proactive and talk about funding mental health and providing more resources and training to our staff to avoid the violence in the first place.”

There are nearly 70,000 students in Douglas County.

Kassie Lantgen says she supports any plan to protect her kids and their teachers, “With all the school intrusions and terrorist stuff I feel like it’s a way for them to actually protect our kids when sometimes they can’t protect themselves.”

Parent Tom Pulick says arming teachers won’t solve the problem.

“If our schools have come to that level of enforcement, something else is wrong,” he said.

Two sides from a complex issue that has Douglas County parents at the center of the debate.

“I think it’s a good conversation to have,” said Silverthorn.

The school board vote is simply a symbolic gesture to back the legislation. The bill has passed the state Senate and is in committee after being introduced in the state House.

No hearing on the measure has been scheduled yet.

