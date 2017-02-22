Crews Quickly Extinguish Small Brush Fire In Aurora

February 22, 2017 10:50 AM
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire in Aurora late Tuesday night.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the brush fire at Seven Hills Park near homes close to Hampden Avenue and Tower Road.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. What ignited the fire is being investigated.

