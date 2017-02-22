Cousins Wanted In Armed Robbery Case Jump From Bus Window

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for two suspected armed robbers after they jumped from the emergency window of a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus.
Cousins Nicholas Ameral and Benjamin Weeks, both 19, were apparently riding on the RFTA bus Tuesday morning. People on the bus recognized them as wanted men in connection with a convenience store robbery in Carbondale on Feb. 16 and called police.
Officers from three police departments in Pitkin County pulled over the bus near Basalt but the suspects jumped out, ran from the scene and haven’t been seen since.
The bus was pulled over near the Arbaney Kittle trail. The two men are thought to be armed and dangerous.