Bill To Create Rules For Pot Clubs Postponed

DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would create rules and regulations for securing a pot club license has been postponed at the state Capitol.

A state Senate committee has postponed the bill.

Supporters say Colorado already has private marijuana clubs that operate mostly underground.

Critics say the bill would violate the amendment that bans consuming marijuana in open and public spaces.

“For our organization this is first and foremost a public safety bill. We have created sort of a quagmire where we have hundreds of thousands of people every year coming for cannabis as tourists. And there is absolutely no legal place for them to go to consume it,” said Southern Colorado Cannabis Council spokesman Jason Warf.

“You talk about the inclusion and you talk about how this is going to make our communities safer. That is the most ridiculous statement that I’ve ever heard, that more consumption in a way that will broaden this out makes communities safer. Are you kidding me?” said Greenwood Village Police Chief John Jackson.

Jackson believes the state should be enacting laws for people who live here, not just pot tourists visiting Colorado.