3 Charged As Street Racing May Be To Blame For Death Of Teen

February 22, 2017 3:48 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Charges have been filed in a deadly accident that killed a teenager.

Brazelle Martinez, 25; and Fred Junior Gutierrez-Flores, 22; have been charged with manslaughter.

Brazelle Martinez and Fred Junior Gutierrez-Flores (credit: Denver District Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors say they were the drivers of two cars that were stopped on West Hampden Avenue last month as they prepared to street race. A car driven by 17-year-old Manuel Alejandro Castillo had to stop behind those cars.

Kylie Mazzetta (credit: Denver District Attorney's Office)

Castillo was injured and later died after another car crashed into him. That driver, Kylie Mazzetta, has been charged with vehicular homicide.

