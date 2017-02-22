3 Charged As Street Racing May Be To Blame For Death Of Teen

DENVER (CBS4) – Charges have been filed in a deadly accident that killed a teenager.
Brazelle Martinez, 25; and Fred Junior Gutierrez-Flores, 22; have been charged with manslaughter.
Prosecutors say they were the drivers of two cars that were stopped on West Hampden Avenue last month as they prepared to street race. A car driven by 17-year-old Manuel Alejandro Castillo had to stop behind those cars.
Castillo was injured and later died after another car crashed into him. That driver, Kylie Mazzetta, has been charged with vehicular homicide.