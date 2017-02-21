Winds Whip New Flareups At Site Of Wildfire

HYGIENE, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are battling a new flareups at the site of a destructive wildfire in Boulder County Tuesday morning. The flareups are being stoked by strong winds.
The flareups are located in and around the burn area of the Rabbit Mountain fire in Boulder County, not far from Hygiene and southeast of Lyons. On Monday, flames from the fire destroyed four structures. Three were described as being outbuildings and one was a barn.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect across most of Colorado through Tuesday evening, with wind gusts of up to 50 mph possible.
