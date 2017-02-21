Wind Blows Large Tree Onto Home, Causing Heavy Damage

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A large tree crashed down onto the home of a Loveland family overnight.
A strong wind gust knocked the tree over at approximately 4 a.m. Luckily, no one was hurt.
The home is located at 4049 Crawford Court, which is on the city’s west side.
Three people who live in the home were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing.
Strong westerly downsloping winds have been blowing across Colorado’s Front Range on Tuesday, with some gusts over 50 mph.