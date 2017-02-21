Wind Blows Large Tree Onto Home, Causing Heavy Damage

February 21, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Larimer County, Loveland, Wind Damage

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A large tree crashed down onto the home of a Loveland family overnight.

A strong wind gust knocked the tree over at approximately 4 a.m. Luckily, no one was hurt.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The home is located at 4049 Crawford Court, which is on the city’s west side.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Three people who live in the home were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing.

Strong westerly downsloping winds have been blowing across Colorado’s Front Range on Tuesday, with some gusts over 50 mph.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia