‘Unite Rally’ Held Concerning Deportation Fears Among Students

DENVER (CBS4) – Recent fears of deportation among young students in Denver prompted a unite rally on Tuesday.
Officials with Denver Public Schools came together with the Mexican consulate. They said it was meant to be a show of support and inclusion for all students and community members.
The district’s superintendent, Tom Boasberg, promised a “safe and welcoming” environment. DPS Board of Education member Lisa Flores echoed that.
“The safety and emotional wellbeing of our students will be supported regardless of immigration status,” Flores said.
Flores also said students’ confidentiality will be protected during the school day and during after-school activities and bus rides.