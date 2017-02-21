Trump Blames ‘Liberal Activists’ For Protests

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says protests in Republican congressional districts are being planned “by liberal activists.”
The president’s comments on Twitter Tuesday come as Republicans face angry constituents nationwide, frustrated by Trump’s Cabinet appointments and plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the federal health care law credited with drastically cutting reducing the number of uninsured people while also driving up the cost of monthly premiums.
None have faced more scrutiny than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is managing a narrow majority to push through the president’s agenda and Cabinet appointments. Nearly 1,000 people jeered McConnell as he drove to a speech Tuesday.
Trump writes, “The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”
