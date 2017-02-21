Street Racing?: Woman, Newborn Critical After Crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS4) – A teenager police say was allegedly street racing crashed into a pregnant woman from Colorado Springs.

Amy Wilson and her baby, who had to be delivered by emergency C-section, are in critical condition as her husband flew to Utah to be by her side.

Amy was just weeks away from having her baby. She was in Salt Lake City when she was hit by a speeding teen driver.

Wilson’s husband, Kyle, says his wife and newborn will have a long road to recovery. She’s already had several surgeries and their baby was delivered early by C-section without a heartbeat and had to be resuscitated.

Investigators are working to figure out exactly what happened.

“I didn’t know if I was going to land to my wife being dead, that was the hardest part,” Kyle said.

He was in a meeting when someone called to tell him his wife, who had gone to Salt Lake City to visit family, was injured in an accident. Just after passing through security a panicked Kyle would get another call — one that would end in hope.

“One of the nurses told me, ‘Did they tell you your baby has been born?’ I said ‘no,’ and I started tearing up. It was a joy. I was so happy,'” Kyle said.

The Honda Pilot Amy was driving was hit by a blue Chevy Impala and caught on surveillance cameras just moments earlier speeding throughout the area.

The teen driver was badly injured and two passengers were killed.

Investigators are now looking into whether or not that teen driver may have been racing another vehicle at the time.

Even while dealing with his own tragedy, Kyle says his heart is with the other families as well.

“I don’t have any negative feelings toward any of the individuals involved in the car accident or their families. I just hope they’re doing okay and that they can heal too.”

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.