‘Refugees Welcome’ Banner Unfurled At Statue Of Liberty

February 21, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Immigration, Refugees, Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — National Parks Service officials are trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty that said “Refugees Welcome.”

Parks spokesman Jerry Willis says the 3 by 20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the pedestal just after noon on Tuesday. It was taken down more than an hour later.

Willis says regulations prohibit anything fixed to the statue.

The stunt happened the same day the Homeland Security Department announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

