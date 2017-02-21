‘R Line’ Opening As Planned Despite Fatality

AURORA, Colo. (AP) – A light rail line through Denver’s eastern suburbs is expected to open as scheduled Friday, despite a weekend fatality as the train was being tested.
The Aurora Sentinel reports that Sunday’s fatality will not affect the R Line opening planned Friday.
The Regional Transportation District still has not identified the 35-year old man killed Sunday. Authorities say the man was hearing impaired and may have been intoxicated when he stepped in front of the train.
The conductor was the only person on board.
Police say the victim apparently didn’t see the lights or hear the train coming when he walked in front of the train.
