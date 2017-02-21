Questions Immigrants Must Answer To Become Citizens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 1 million people applied to become U.S. citizens the fiscal year through September 2016. Advocates say interest in naturalization jumped again after President Trump issued executive orders that legal immigrants fear could affect their standing in the country.

Here’s a look at naturalization in the U.S. based on numbers from the 2015 fiscal year, the latest year for which a detailed breakdown was available:

— About 730,000 immigrants naturalized to become U.S. citizens during the 2015 fiscal year.

— About 106,000 of these immigrants came from Mexico, 42,000 from India and 40,000 from the Philippines.

— One in five of the newly naturalized citizens lived in the state of California. About 12 percent lived in New York and 11 percent in Florida.

— More than half were between 25 and 44 years old. About 9 percent were 65 and older.

— Typically, immigrants had their green cards for 7 years before they became U.S. citizens.

Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Immigrants who want to become citizens must go through a long list of requirements, including passing a 10-question civics test.

Here are some sample questions:

1. What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?

2. How many amendments does the Constitution have?

3. What is the name of the current president of the United States?

4. If both the president and vice president can no longer serve, who becomes president?

5. How many justices serve on the Supreme Court?

6. What is one power of the federal government under the Constitution?

7. When was the Constitution written?

8. Who was the first president?

9. Name one of the two longest rivers in the U.S.?

10. Who did the United States fight in World War II?

ANSWERS:

1. Answer: Bill of Rights.

2. Answer: 27.

3. Answer: Donald Trump.

4. Answer: Speaker of the House.

5. Answer: nine.

6. Answers: Print money; declare war; create an army; make treaties.

7. Answer: 1787.

8. Answer: George Washington.

9. Answer: Mississippi or Missouri.

10. Answer: Germany, Japan and Italy.

