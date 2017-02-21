Suspect Shot By Police Might Have Been Wearing Body Armor

By Rick Sallinger

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was shot by Commerce City police early Tuesday morning near the boundary of Denver and Commerce City and the man might have been wearing body armor.

The ordeal started in the vicinity of an adult movie store between 5-6 a.m. When police pursued the man he ran through one parking lot into another. Those nearby tried to piece it together.

One nearby worker who did not want to give name said they fired at him.

“They didn’t kill him,” the witness said.

“How did he get over the fence?” CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked the witness.

“From what I understand he jumped it … and ran,” the witness replied.

As police searched the area, what appeared to be a protective vest could be seen on the ground. It was not immediately revealed what role, if any, it played in the incident.

Denver Police Department spokesman Sonny Jackson would only relate the very basics.

“There were shots exchanged, the suspect was struck in the leg or lower extremities, he was taken to the hospital,” Jackson said.

Meantime police searched for a female who had been seen with the man who was shot. Her vehicle description matched the pickup found sitting in the middle of traffic on 120th Avenue near Interstate 25. She was taken into custody for questioning.

“We’re not sure what her involvement was in this situation, but we do want to talk with her so we can hopefully glean information she might have that might be pertinent to the investigation,” Jackson said.

In mid-afternoon investigators returned to the scene in attempt to put all the pieces of what happened there together.

The identity of the man who was shot has not been released, but he is expected to recover.

