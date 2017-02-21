Latest Forecast: Gusty Winds, Record High Temperatures, And A High Fire Danger

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly downsloping wind along the Front Range on Tuesday will cause gusts over 50 mph, push temperatures into record territory, and create a very high fire danger.

The record for February 21 in Denver is 71° set in 1995. That record should be easily broken by the early afternoon on Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued through 6 p.m. because of a high fire danger being cause by the warm temperatures, gusty winds, and very dry vegetation. Any fires that start on Tuesday will spread rapidly.

In the mountains, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s for mountain valley’s. Snow will return to the high country Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front approaches Colorado from the West Coast.

The front will reach Denver and the Front Range early Thursday. Temperatures will drop 40-50 degrees behind the front causing highs to stay below freezing on Friday. The best chance for snow at lower elevations (below 6,000 feet) will be north of Denver. The Cheyenne, Wyoming area will see at least 4-6 inches of snow on Thursday and possibly up to a foot of snow across lower elevations in SE Wyoming and western Nebraska.

For the Denver metro area, the precipitation may start as a mix of rain and snow on Thursday before changing into all snow by Thursday evening. Any accumulation in the metro area is expected to be minor (far less than Cheyenne!)

Drier weather will return for Friday and the weekend but it will be chilly with highs mainly in the 30s. Winter is back!

