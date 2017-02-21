Resident On Possible Serial Arsonist: ‘I Just Wish He’d Stop’

By Tom Mustin

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are concerned a serial arsonist is setting fires on Green Mountain in Jefferson County.

Two fires on Monday got dangerously close to homes, forcing evacuations, but none of the homes caught on fire.

“I just wish he’d stop,” said Charlotte Shepich, who is living in fear. “I think what makes me afraid is you don’t know when it’s going to come,” she told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

On Monday, the Green Mountain resident watched two fires burn dangerously close to her home, making seven suspicious fires in the area since November.

“It makes me wonder when the next time will be,” said Shepich.

West Metro Fire is working with Lakewood police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find the culprit. Signs have been posted around the neighborhood, asking residents to report any suspicious activity.

Green Mountain resident Kathy Rowe has had enough.

“People who do this are sociopaths, and there’s no stopping them,” said Rowe.

Fire Marshal Bruce Kral says the fires have occurred under cover of darkness. With no weather in the area, all signs point to arson.

“It is frustrating,” said Kral.

“How concerned are you that there could be a serial arsonist in the area here?,” asked Mustin.

“That is one of the concerns, is that there is somebody — the same person — setting all the fires,” Kral responded. ” Though we don’t have any evidence to that effect, it is certainly highly suspicious.”

Kral says even though the tip line has been in effect since November, investigators are not giving up.

“Know that we’re tracking down every lead possible and we’re paying a lot of attention to that area,” Kral said.

With more dry, windy days ahead, Shepich says the person setting the fires needs to be snuffed out.

“They have a problem. I wish I knew what it was. I wish they were getting some help,” she said.

Investigators currently have no leads in the case. Their advice to residents is, “if you see something, say something.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Metro Fire Tip Line at (303) 987-7111.

