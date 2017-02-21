Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Defends Trump Against Media ‘Onslaught’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee is defending Republican President Donald Trump against what he says is a tiresome “full onslaught” by the “mainstream media.”
In an interview with WPRO-AM on Tuesday, the former Rhode Island governor says Trump is an outsider and “the media were against him right from the beginning.”
Chafee says he didn’t vote for Trump and disagrees with his policies, but says people should let Trump “get his feet under him” and build an administration.
Chafee says he saw issues with the media firsthand when he ran for president, including when reporters focused on his advocacy of the metric system.
Chafee, a Republican turned independent turned Democrat, would not rule out another run for governor.
