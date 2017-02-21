Dozens Of Car Windows Shattered By Vandals

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of car owners in Thornton are dealing with repair bills after an outbreak of vandalism in which windows were shattered.

More than 20 people woke up Monday morning to find broken car windows.

A majority of the damage is in a neighborhood near 88th and Colorado Boulevard.

“Our neighbor came over … and said ‘Your window’s broken,'” said Jolene Kennon.

The damage was primarily done to vehicles that were parked on the street.

“I planned to clean the house but that didn’t get done, instead I got to clean up glass around the car and out of the car,” said Brenda Waltersdorf.

The neighbors CBS4 interviewed said they are dismayed that they will now have to find the money to pay for the repair jobs.

“It’s going to cost a few hundred dollars to replace,” Kennon said.

“$200 to $400 for each person, that’s a lot of money and it’s just a senseless act to do just to make somebody’s morning miserable,” Waltersdorf said.

Thornton police say they’ve been seeing this type of damage for several weekends in a row across the city. They say they will be increasing patrols as a result.