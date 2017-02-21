Avs Defenseman Erik Johnson Nears Return From Broken Leg

February 21, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Avalanche, Erik Johnson, Jared Bednar, Nikita Zadorov, Rene Bourque

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson is nearing a return after being sidelined since early December with a broken leg.

Although Johnson won’t play Tuesday against Los Angeles, coach Jared Bednar said the Avalanche’s top defenseman has been going through some of the contact drills in practice and “that’s a positive sign.”

He broke his leg while blocking a shot Dec. 3 against Dallas.

Johnson’s return would bolster a banged-up defense that lost Nikita Zadorov for the season after he fractured his ankle Monday during a drill in practice. Zadorov leads the team in hits.

Forward Rene Bourque also is progressing from a head injury. He recently participated in practice while wearing a noncontact jersey. Bourque has been out since leaving in the first period on Feb. 1 at Los Angeles.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

late show with stephen colbert
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia