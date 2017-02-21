Avalanche Defenseman Zadorov Breaks Ankle, Out For Season

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a fractured ankle during a collision in practice Monday.

The injury occurred when Zadorov got tangled up with forward Mikko Rantanen.

“He actually fell on top of Mikko, but his leg got trapped underneath Mikko and he fell awkwardly,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Rantanen told the Denver Post, “I think I fell first, and then he fell on me. But I don’t know what happened, exactly. He’s a heavy guy.”

Zadorov notched 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games this season. The 21-year-old Russian has scored four goals and set up 24 others in 145 career contests since being selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2013 draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

While Zadorov is done for the season, fellow defenseman Erik Johnson practiced Monday in a no-contact jersey as he attempts to return from a 33-game absence due to a broken leg.

Bednar wasn’t sure when Johnson would return to game action, though it is unlikely to be Tuesday when the Avalanche play host to the Los Angeles Kings.

“We’ll just see what tomorrow brings,” Bednar said. “He’s had some days where he’s felt real good and others not. Seems to be on the right path and hopefully he’ll be joining the team for full practice here in the next few days.”