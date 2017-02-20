Small Wildfire Quickly Brought Under Control In Jefferson County

February 20, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Green Mountain, Jefferson County, Lakewood, Wildfires

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A small wildfire broke out early Monday morning on Green Mountain in Jefferson County and was quickly brought under control.

At daybreak the fire was burning up a ridge and wasn’t burning near homes. It initially was estimated at approximately 1 acre in size.

High fire danger is in effect on Colorado’s Front Range due to recent dry, unseasonably warm conditions.

