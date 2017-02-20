COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Inside Denver's Underground, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Trump Selects New National Security Adviser

February 20, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, H.R. McMaster

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

US President Donald Trump (C) announces US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser and Keith Kellogg (R) as McMaster's chief of staff at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida (credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

