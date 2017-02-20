Valentine’s Day Event Raises $31,000 For Fallen RTD Officer’s Family

COMING UP: CBS4 Investigates Inside Denver's Underground, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

February 20, 2017 3:53 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A fundraiser to help the family of a Regional Transportation District security guard raised thousands of dollars.

Scott Von Lanken was killed when a man shot him at 16th and Wynkoop streets three weeks ago. He was a former pastor, and a father of two.

(credit: CBS)

Last Tuesday, Valentine’s Day, business owners at Union Station held a Day of Love in honor of Von Lanken and donated 10 percent of their profits to his wife and twin daughters.

Along with the shops and restaurants inside Union Station, IMA Financial Group, Alpine Bank and the DaVita Corp. also pledged several thousand dollars.

Scott Von Lanken (credit CBS)

CBS4 has learned the fundraiser ended up bringing in more than $31,000.

RTD has set up a memorial fund to help Scott Von Lanken’s family. Contact the Rocky Mountain Law Enforcement Credit Union if you’d like to contribute by visiting rmlefcu.org or calling (303) 458-6660.

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Von Lanken’s fellow RTD officers to help.

