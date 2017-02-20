Rise & Shine: Warm Weather Confuses Some Bears

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The warm weather is apparently confusing bears in Colorado.
The Gazette reported that a Colorado Springs homeowner found a bear over the weekend. The animal woke from hibernation and ended up in a backyard tree off Chelton Road near Palmer Park.
Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and relocated it to the Trinidad area. It’s possible the bear could return to hibernation if temperatures fall.
Bears often wake from their deep winter sleep in March but it’s not unheard of for some to wake up early.