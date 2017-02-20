Inmate Released After Error Still Waiting On Judge’s Decision

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – Two months have passed since a judge said he would “take his time” deciding whether to re-release an inmate mistakenly freed from a Colorado prison.

“It’s been really rough,” Jasmine Lima-Marin, wife of inmate Rene Lima-Marin, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “We were hoping to hear something right away.”

The couple has been fighting for Rene’s freedom after authorities put him behind bars in 2014. Rene was first imprisoned in 1998 after receiving a 98-year sentence for armed robbery of two Aurora video stores. A clerical error released him in 2008 and Rene spent the next six years of freedom starting a family, getting a job and staying out of trouble. Yet when authorities realized their mistake, they took Rene back to prison.

“Justice is supposed to be about what’s right,” Rene said before an Arapahoe County judge in December last year. “This is not right.”

Despite a clean record while he was out, the state told the court Rene took advantage of the mistake and knew he should still be in prison. Two months later and Judge Carlos Samour is still considering whether to release Rene to his family.

“I always pray for him,” Jasmine said of Samour. “Just to give him strength and just wisdom and guidance that he’ll make the right decision.”

Jasmine is not sure when to expect a decision, but she is hopeful her husband will be home in time for their youngest son’s birthday.

“His birthday is actually coming up,” Jasmine said tearfully. “We’re really hoping he’ll be home this year for that because he’ll be seven and Rene’s already missed three birthdays.”

