Mountain Community Excited For Arrival Of Bustang Buses

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang service is expanding to Clear Creek County.

The change comes after months of work and negotiations to get a stop in Idaho Springs.

CDOT’s buses used to drive through county without stopping on their way to stops Summit County and Glenwood Springs.

“Now Bustang’s coming (here). We’re excited to have it,” Idaho Springs Mayor Mike Hillman said.

Authorities in the cash-strapped county say paying for their own local bus service closed the deal.

“People are starting to use it now that we have our inter-county bus service, which is one of the things they were requiring us to have to be able to have the stop here in Clear Creek County, we finally got that in place,” Hillman said.

Hillman said the bus service is helpful for many residents in the county who don’t drive.

“So this is a way for them to be get access down to Denver and get the services that some of them need,” he said.

CDOT is also still testing out its Snowstang service this month. Those buses take skiers from Denver to various ski resorts along Interstate 70. The last day to check out the pilot project is this Saturday.