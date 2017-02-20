Latest Forecast: Long Stretch Of Mild And Dry Weather Is Set To End This Week

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will be the seventeenth consecutive day with above normal temperature in Denver. During that time we’ve already experienced three record high temperatures and a fourth is expected on Tuesday. The much warmer than normal temperatures are largely being caused by gusty westerly wind that will continue into Tuesday.

Wind gusts on Monday could reach 30 mph at times and even stronger wind is expected Tuesday. The wind combined with dry vegetation and warmer than normal temperatures will keep the fire danger high. A Fire Weather Watch has already been posted for Denver and the Front Range for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A storm in California on Monday will move east into the Rocky Mountain region for the end of the week. Snow will return to the mountain on Wednesday and a cold front will cross the Interstate 25 corridor early Thursday. Behind the front temperatures will drop 20-30 degrees and Denver could see accumulating snowfall for the first time since January 16. At this time, it appears the best chance for snow will be after 1 p.m. Thursday through about midnight Thursday night. And total accumulation should be relatively small.

