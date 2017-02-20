COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Nuggets Player/Coach Dan Issel. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Investigation Underway After Officer Fires Shots, Suspect In Custody

February 20, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Reports of a man with a gun kept a portion of West Exposition Avenue in west Denver closed off for more than five hours overnight.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police arrived at the scene at midnight after Shotspotter technology detected the sound of gunshots. Exposition Avenue was closed near the intersection with South Newton Street and it was re-opened approximately five hours later.

No one was hurt, but police said they were investigating the situation as an officer-involved shooting even though no one was hit because an officer did fire their weapon.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police say a suspect is in custody. That person’s identity hasn’t been released.

