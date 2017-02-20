Investigation Underway After Officer Fires Shots, Suspect In Custody

DENVER (CBS4) – Reports of a man with a gun kept a portion of West Exposition Avenue in west Denver closed off for more than five hours overnight.
Police arrived at the scene at midnight after Shotspotter technology detected the sound of gunshots. Exposition Avenue was closed near the intersection with South Newton Street and it was re-opened approximately five hours later.
No one was hurt, but police said they were investigating the situation as an officer-involved shooting even though no one was hit because an officer did fire their weapon.
Police say a suspect is in custody. That person’s identity hasn’t been released.