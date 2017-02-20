Fire Bans In Effect In Several Front Range Counties In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – It has been more than a month since there has been measurable precipitation in the Denver metro area.
That dry weather, coupled with record-breaking and near-record warmth, has prompted the following areas to enact fire restrictions:
– Jefferson County (unincorporated areas) and Golden – Stage 1 fire restrictions (see below)
– Arapahoe County – ban on all open fires and open burning
– Adams County (unincorporated areas) – Level 2 Burn Restriction
Officials in Golden described the Stage 1 restrictions as follows:
All open burning, including bonfires; open flame torches and welding in wildfire risk areas and model rockets are prohibited. Also banned is the use of recreational fires within 30 feet of undeveloped areas including green belts and open space lands. Smoking within six feet of any outdoor area not cleared of combustible vegetation is also prohibited.
Exceptions to these temporary restrictions include: supervised public fireworks displays by a state licensed operator (subject to specific GFD operational permit requirements); outdoor cooking fires contained within commercial gas fueled grills, enclosed wood or wood pellet grills or smokers; enclosed outdoor fireplaces or chimineas; powered yard equipment for landscape purposes; any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.